SEPTEMBER 18, 1939 - OCTOBER 31, 2019 BURLINGTON - Mr. Cecil R. Royal, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at The Village at Brookwood, Windsor Health Care Unit, in Burlington, NC. Mr. Royal was born September 18, 1939, in Sampson County, NC, to the late Fred Royal and Lizzie Royal, of Sampson County, NC. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mrs. Nelda W. Royal of Mayodan, NC. He is survived by his two children, Keith Royal and wife Pam of Hamilton, VA and Cecilia Royal and partner Trent Wimer, of Gaithersburg, MD; two granddaughters, Heather Royal Hedgepeth and husband Ryan, of Powder Springs, GA and Rebecca Royal of Hamilton, VA and a great-grandson Mason Hedgepeth of Powder Springs, GA. Mr. Royal was a devoted father and friend and enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach and liked watching westerns. He was an executive for Kay Jewelers for numerous years while living in Maryland, and then opened his own chain of jewelry stores, Royal Diamond Jewelers, in the late 1980's. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Windsor Health Care Unit, West and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell. A celebration of life will be held in the Gathering Place at The Village at Brookwood, 1860 Brookwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Royal's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.