AUGUST 17, 1932 - OCTOBER 23, 2019 Russell Omer Routh, 87, of Liberty went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was an active member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church where he served in various capacities, including deacon, Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and was a member of the choir. He was retired from Kellwood Company after 33 years of service. He was also a member of a Post Polio Support Group. A funeral service will be held at Sandy Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Travis Brock and Rev. Dr. Carl Garner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Routh will lie in repose in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. He was the son of the late Alvah Omer and Laura Williams Routh and was also preceded in death by daughter, Donna Routh Isley; sisters, Maxine Johnson, Magdalene Fields, Jessie Lee Auman, and Brenda Heilig; and brother, Herman Routh. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Louise Thomas Routh; daughter, Lisa Routh Slusher (Keith); son, Lynn Routh (Wendy); son-in-law, Barry Isley; grandchildren, Brooke Isley Letchworth (Allen), Shelby Routh Coley (Winston), Kara Slusher, and Kory Slusher; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Farrah, and Vivienne Letchworth; and sister, Joann Barker (Charles). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Harvest Vision Fund, 4765 Sandy Creek Church Road, Liberty, NC 27298. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Russell's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave. Liberty NC 27298
