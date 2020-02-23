JUNE 9, 1929 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 ASHEBORO - Lester Kinsley "L.K." Routh, Jr., 90, of Asheboro, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Services, 2 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Grays Chapel United Methodist Church, Franklinville. Officiating, Rev. Jacob Kyker, Dr. Bart Millison. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The United Methodist Women will provide food and refreshments following the service. L.K. was born June 9, 1929 to the late Lester K. Routh Sr. and Ila McMasters Routh of Grays Chapel, NC. He was a life-long member of Grays Chapel United Methodist Church and served in the Grays Chapel Lions Club for over 50 years. L.K. was known in the community for his work ethic and his love for the people of the Grays Chapel community. He graduated from Grays Chapel School in 1947 and began a successful career in the timber business for many years. His success was based on hard work, strong principles and sheer determination. He then became a rural mail carrier in 1961 where he continued to be a fixture in the community. It has been said many times that you could set your watch by L.K.'s delivery schedule. L.K. retired from the postal service after 34 years of service in 1995. He enjoyed all sports, but UNC basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball held a special place in his heart. L.K. was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Routh Troy, brothers, Sylvan Roscoe Routh, Joe Kyle Routh, niece, Donna Williams. Survivors: beloved wife, Delette Williams Routh, "MOM", of the home, daughter, Terry Teague, and husband, George, of Erect, son, Stephen Kinsley Routh, and wife, Rhonda, of Asheboro, grandchildren, Benjamin K. Routh, and wife, Kristen, of Grays Chapel, Derek K. Routh, and fiancée Robin Marsh, of Liberty, Lucas Teague, and wife, Christina, of Erect, Sara Cagle, and husband, Bart, of Erect, great-grandchildren, Emmali, Addisyn, Samuel, Lily, Dawson, and Walker, special nephews, Adrian Troy, of Melbourne, FL., Greg Troy, of Grays Chapel. Visitation, 6 PM to 8 PM, Sunday, Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur and other time at the residence. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Grays Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 5056 Hwy 22 North, Franklinville, NC 27248 or to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
