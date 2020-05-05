NOVEMBER 5, 1937 - MAY 3, 2020 Howard Leon Routh, age 82, of Climax, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Greensboro. On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Howard "Leon" Routh, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC at the age of 82. Howard was born on November 5, 1937 to Howard Lindley Routh and Sadie Pugh Routh. He graduated from Grays Chapel High School in 1956. He later married Katherine Reeves Routh of Harmony, NC on July 25, 1959. Howard was also a longtime member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Liberty, NC. Howard, or "Leon" as most well-known for being the owner and operator of Liberty Hardware, Inc. in Liberty, NC for almost 20 years. He was also an avid gardener who loved to share his abundant harvests with family and friends. Howard's favorite pastime outside of gardening was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Howard is survived by spouse of 61 years, Katherine Routh of Climax, son Dale Routh (Angie) of Climax, daughter Kristi Cornett (Jeremiah) of Climax, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 774, Liberty, NC 27298. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
