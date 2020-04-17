Kathleen "Kathy" (Kaki to her grandchildren) Branan Roughgarden, born October 1, 1926 in Jacksonville, FL, sailed to heaven on April 14, 2020. She leaves behind her loving family: son Matt Roughgarden, wife Nancy, and their children Tal (Raleigh, NC), Graham, wife Lindsey and their son Henry (Raleigh, NC), and Mary Linton, husband Ryan (Charleston, SC); and son Frank Roughgarden, wife Cindy, and their children Branan (Virginia Beach, VA) and Matthew, wife Tiffany and their daughter Charleston (Sanford, FL). Kathy graduated from Wesleyan Conservatory with a degree in fine art. She was an active Christian and longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church. Kathy's greatest joy was her grandchildren. She poured out her love and attention on them. Kathy was a skilled artist, a gracious hostess, the best of friends, and had a wit that made every conversation fun and light. If there are kitchens in heaven, you can be sure Kathy is hosting a dinner party. Sincerest thanks to the incredibly caring staff at Spring Arbor. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
