GREENSBORO Shirley Rebecca Steed Rothrock was born in High Point, NC on May 3, 1921 to Earl Belvin Steed and Flora Steffy Steed. Shirley left this world to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at age 98. She graduated from High Point High School and attended Guilford/Smith Business School. Shirley married Owen Franklin Rothrock on February 15, 1942. Several months later she moved with her husband to Highland Park, Michigan. Shirley worked for the Department of Defense for over twelve years in Michigan. When she and her husband returned to North Carolina in 1959, she was able to transfer and continue to work with the Department of Defense for ten more years in Greensboro and Burlington. Shirley also worked for the National Guard for two years before retiring, where she was excited to ride in a helicopter. Shirley was a charter member of St. Paul the Apostle. She was also a member of the Greensboro Council of Catholic Women and the Women's Guild. Shirley took early retirement and became involved in a number of church activities and events. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 15 years. She was an active volunteer with the senior social group at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church for over 27 years, while also an active member of the Pride and Patience Garden Club of Guilford for 30 years. Shirley volunteered at the polls during elections for 17 years. Shirley was very social and loved helping and doing for others. One of her greatest pleasures was her time volunteering at the Friends Home at Guilford for almost 20 years! She went grocery shopping once a week to help residents shop and often would shop for residents unable to shop for themselves. Shirley would also visit residents there frequently, sometimes going on trips with groups. Shirley was asked in an interview what she tells others about volunteering and she stated, "There is no excuse...there is too much that needs to be done." Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Owen Rothrock, who passed in 2002, her sisters Mary Patricia Lugani and Anne Cecilia Bulla. She is survived by a brother, Robert Earl Steed of Waynesboro, VA. Shirley is also survived by the many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved! Family was always very important to Shirley. Spending time with family and friends was of most importance to Shirley. She knew she was blessed to have a close family and friends. Shirley was always there for anyone who needed her. Her heart was generous and loving for others. She enjoyed taking trips with her family. Shirley made a point to meet with her siblings at least four times a year, even in their 80's and 90's. Shirley was a great animal lover, adopting strays and always donating generously to local animal groups. Shirley loved her garden and flowers. Over the years she planned and planted so that she could have fresh-cut flowers almost nine months out of the year. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Church on Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. Entombment will follow at Westminster Gardens. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program, 705 Milner Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Rothrock family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
