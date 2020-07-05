DECEMBER 29, 1946 - JULY 2, 2020 Martha Roth of Greensboro, NC passed away at her home on July 2, 2020. The daughter of the late Arthur Claude Huneycutt and Myrtle Thornburg Huneycutt, Martha retired from Cone Mills and attended Buchanan Baptist Church in Greensboro. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, spending time at White Lake and being with her family. She will always be remembered for her amazing chicken and dumplings. She is survived by her husband Billy Davis, three children: Sharon Smith Yarborough of Walnut Cove, Eric Roth, Sr. (Angela) of Jamestown, and Michael Roth (Elsa) of El Paso, TX; four grandchildren: Miranda of Roanoke, Virginia, Eric, Jr., U.S. Army, Germany, Luis and Adriana of El Paso, TX; one brother, Claude and three sisters: Linda, Vera and Sarah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Martha's memory to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Buchanan Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the interment. Forbis & Dick 1118 N. Elm Street

Tags

Load entries