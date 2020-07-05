DECEMBER 29, 1946 - JULY 2, 2020 Martha Roth of Greensboro, NC passed away at her home on July 2, 2020. The daughter of the late Arthur Claude Huneycutt and Myrtle Thornburg Huneycutt, Martha retired from Cone Mills and attended Buchanan Baptist Church in Greensboro. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, spending time at White Lake and being with her family. She will always be remembered for her amazing chicken and dumplings. She is survived by her husband Billy Davis, three children: Sharon Smith Yarborough of Walnut Cove, Eric Roth, Sr. (Angela) of Jamestown, and Michael Roth (Elsa) of El Paso, TX; four grandchildren: Miranda of Roanoke, Virginia, Eric, Jr., U.S. Army, Germany, Luis and Adriana of El Paso, TX; one brother, Claude and three sisters: Linda, Vera and Sarah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Martha's memory to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Buchanan Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the interment. Forbis & Dick 1118 N. Elm Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.