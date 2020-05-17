FEBRUARY 5, 1946 - MARCH 15, 2020 Shirley O'Neal Rosson, 74, of Greensboro, went to Heaven just before midnight on May 14, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. Shirley was born February 5, 1946 in Wake County, to the late Elmo Johnny and Nancy Bailey O'Neal. Shirley grew up in Wake Forest, and attended Wake Forest High School, graduating in the class of '64. She then attended Hardbarger Business College. She worked for Guildford Co. Human Resources and retired with 25 years of service. Shirley is survived by her husband of 49 years, G. Asa Rosson, daughters: Kimberly Van Buren and Kara Flippo; her grandchildren: Mikie Van Buren, Hannah Van Buren and Matthew Moffat, her sister, Joyce Duke, brothers: Johnnie (J.B.) O'Neal and Steve O'Neal and his wife Sandi; as well as several nieces and a nephew. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Falls Community Cemetery, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. A service of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587. www.brightfunerals.com
