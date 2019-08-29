EDEN Betty Hairston Rosser, 74, died Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Perry-Spencer Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery.
EDEN Betty Hairston Rosser, 74, died Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Perry-Spencer Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.