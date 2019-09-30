NOVEMBER 6, 1940 - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 Gayle Roach Ross, 78, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham Co. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Speedwell Presbyterian Church, where she was a member, and burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Leslie R. and Erma Stone Roach and had lived in the Monroeton Community most of her life. She was retired from Chase Bag as the Personnel Manager and was an avid golfer. Surviving is her husband; Wilson Ross of the home, son; Matthew Toler of the home, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will see friends at the residence: 180 Iron Works Rd. Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Ross Family. Memorials may be made to: Speedwell Presbyterian Church c/o Jackie Lemons 915 Iron Works Rd. Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
