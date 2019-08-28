Elder Leon Roseboro entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Woodard Funeral Home, 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to James B. Dudley High School, Class of 1963, P.O. Box 244, Greensboro, NC 27402. Woodard Funeral Home is assisting the family.
