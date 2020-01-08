MAY 17, 2017 - JANUARY 1, 2020 GREENSBORO The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for every act of kindness. At this time, all arrangements will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be sent to Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Serenity Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries