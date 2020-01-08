MAY 17, 2017 - JANUARY 1, 2020 GREENSBORO The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for every act of kindness. At this time, all arrangements will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be sent to Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Serenity Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.