APRIL 3, 1939 - MAY 17, 2020 Pastor Ben Virgil Rose (Poppy), 81, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, May 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church, Eden, North Carolina on Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m. The family asks that everyone who attends wear a mask if possible and to observe social distancing. Ben was the son of Herbert and Bertha Rose. Ben is survived by love of his life of 62 years, Beverly Rose. Ben pastored many churches across Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina for over 63 years in the Pentecostal Holiness faith. Survivors include daughter Robin Rose (Ginger) of Oak Ridge; son Charles Rose (John) of Raleigh; daughter Penny Murray (Mark) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Preston Brooks (Breanna); Terrah Burnette (Devane); Anna Baroody; ten great-grandchildren and special family friends, Eugenia Corum and Steve and Missy Goins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Draper PH Church "HOPE" Outreach Center Food Pantry, P.O. Box 3493, Eden, NC 27288. The family would like to thank Brandi at UNC Rehab Center in Eden. The service will be live-streamed at www.DraperPH.org on the Facebook page of Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
