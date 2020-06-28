JULY 12, 1950 - JUNE 26, 2020 Amy Ruth Knox Rooker, 69, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont after a hard fought and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Amy was born in Greensboro, NC on July 12, 1950, the daughter of the late James C. Knox Jr. and Helen Matthews Thomas. Amy was retired from the Guilford County Board of Elections where she made many friends, especially her "Duke Blue" sister, Carolyn Tatum. Amy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dwight T. Rooker; her mother, Helen Matthews Thomas; two brothers, Jack C. Knox III and wife Debbie, David Coleman and wife Pam; step brother, Edward D. Knox and step sister, Kippi Faye Knox. She also has numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Kevin Wayne Rooker and wife Joyce and sister-in-law, Dawn Wright and husband Owen. Due to the Covid situation, a private family graveside will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at Guilford Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or The Wesley Long Cancer Center, 2400 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Rooker family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
