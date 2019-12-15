AUGUST 24, 1941 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 David Eugene "Gene" Roland, age 78 of 355 Johnsie Billie Harris St. Eden, NC passed away on Friday evening, December 13, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday evening at Fair Funeral Home from 6 8 pm and other times at his residence. Gene was born August 24, 1941 in Leaksville to the late Joe David Roland and Margaret Grogan Roland. He was retired from Fieldcrest Mills after 30 + years as a truck driver. Gene also worked for Carolina Fuels for 17 years as a oil and fuel delivery driver. He enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard, raising a garden and listening to blue grass music. Gene was a very giving and caring person. Surviving are wife, Patricia Boyte Roland of the home; daughter, Margaret Ann Roland-Mullins of Telford, TN; brothers, Doug Roland ( Jerrita) of Eden, Bill Roland (Lou) of Clayton, NC, Earl Roland of Rutherfordton, NC and Bud Roland of Stoneville; sisters, Jo Ann Priddy (Blue) of Stoneville, Robin Bondurant ( Walter) of Collinsville, VA. and Kaye Meade (Glynn) of Lancaster, SC; grandchild, Joshua Williams and 2 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
