Mr. Thomas Lewis Rogers passed away on July 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on July 9, 2020 at Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation/Chapel, 508 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Visitation with the family begins at 12 p.m., followed by the service at 12:30 p.m.

