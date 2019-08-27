NOVEMBER 19, 1932 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Julian Richard Rogers, Sr. died August 19, 2019 at Friends Homes at Guilford where he lived since the spring of 2011 with his wife, Betty. He was born in 1932 in Wilmington, NC, the youngest of five children. He graduated from New Hanover High School where he was a member of the 1951 NCHSAA, Class AAA, State Championship team and active in student leadership. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on an athletic scholarship and graduated from dental school to practice in Greensboro. He belonged to First Presbyterian Church and the Greensboro Jaycees, serving as Greater Greensboro Open chairman in 1968. He was also a charter member of Crescent Rotary Club, Paul Revere Dental Study Group, and the Buffalo Creek Offshore Racing and Sailing Society, an infamous group of local mariners. Upon retirement in 1987, Julian and Betty moved onto their boat, Primrose, and for three years lived aboard, sailing from Canada to the Bahamas and settling on the North Carolina coast in the Wilmington/Oak Island area. He is predeceased by his siblings, as well as a grandson, Julian Richard Rogers, III. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, children Lee Boxman (Jack) of Pleasant Garden, Amy Chauncey (Peter) of Durham, Chris Gergle of Raleigh, Julian Richard Rogers, Jr. (Juliet) of Raleigh, and Neill Rogers (Elise) of Green Creek, NC, as well as a flock of grandchildren: Emmalee Morgan (Jamie) and David of Stephenville, TX, Krysta Chauncey-Allen (Lee) and Miles of Boston, MA, Philip Chauncey (Brianna) of Durham, Kelly Rogers of New York, NY, Lily Gergle of Raleigh, and Luke, Sadie, Sam and Maddie Rogers of Green Creek, NC. The family deeply appreciates the devoted staff and volunteers of Friends Homes at Guilford who made his daily life safe and satisfying. A memorial service will be held at Woolman Hall, Friends Homes Guilford, on Sunday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Friends Homes Residents Assistance Fund, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, or a charity of choice. Forbis & Dick 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
