DURHAM Emma Lou Roey, 76, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services, 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 E. Market St., Greensboro. Burial, March 18, Proximity Cemetery, Greensboro. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.

