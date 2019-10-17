SILER CITY Geneva McTillman Rodgers, 98, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The funeral will be Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. at Gees Grove AME Zion Church, 245 Gees Grove Rd. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
