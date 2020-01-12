GREENSBORO Francis Rockelein, 77, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. A memorial mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Rockelein, Francis
To plant a tree in memory of Francis Rockelein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.