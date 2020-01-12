GREENSBORO Francis Rockelein, 77, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. A memorial mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

