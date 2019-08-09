FEBRUARY 1, 1941 - AUGUST 5, 2019 Mr. Ronnie B. Robinson, 78, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Beacon Place. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with military rites performed by the Randolph County Honor Guard at 4 p.m. Ronnie was born February 1, 1941 in Newport News, VA to the late Walter and Alice Robinson. He was formerly employed by Y.C. Ballinger and Duke Power. He loved his family and spending time with them. He was an avid fan of the Carolina Tarheels and the Carolina Panthers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee Robinson and 3 brothers, Gene, David and Bill Robinson. Survivors include his daughter, Dora Majkowski; 2 grandchildren, Andrew Adkins (Michele) and Melodie Wainscott (Nathan); 2 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gabriel; and 1 brother, Tommy Robinson (Mary Ann), all of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
