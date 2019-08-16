NOVEMBER 4, 1948 - AUGUST 13, 2019 GREENSBORO Linnell Hughes Robinson, 70, a native of Guilford County, was born to Ernestine Wiseman Hughes and the late Otis Hughes. She was educated in the local public schools and graduated from James B. Dudley High School. For many years she worked in customer service at Lucent Technologies. She later worked at First Student as a bus monitor. Survivors include spouse, Richard Robinson; daughters, Tonya Robinson and Denise Robinson; mother, Ernestine Hughes; three grandchildren, Jailen Robinson, Shawn Moore, Jr. and Jaquan Moore; sisters, Nora White (Michael), Brenda Hughes, Lorraine Hughes (Ronald) and Bonnie Smoot; brother, James Fields; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will begin on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Oak Ridge First Baptist Church, 2445 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC. The family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
