HIGH POINT LINDA LONG Robinson, 63, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fulton-Walton Chapel. Please remember to follow CDC guidelines. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.

