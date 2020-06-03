1936 - 2020 John "Jack" Boyd Robinson passed away unexpectedly at his residence on May 31, 2020. He was 83. A service of remembrance will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel officiated by Reverends Bill Goins, John Willett and Bob Harmon. Guests are welcome at the family residence following the service. Jack was born in Danville, VA, one of three children to the late James and Mary Casteen Robinson and grew up in Littleton, NC. He graduated from UNC-CH and in 1961, moved to Thomasville to work for Thomasville Furniture Industries, which started his successful 47-year career in the furniture industry. Jack was a well-respected salesperson with a variety of furniture companies and retired from Stanley Furniture in 2008. He and Virginia, whom he married in 1965, lived in several locations across NC and VA during Jack's career. Jack was an expert in his field whose word was his bond and who treated his clients as friends. Faith in God and love of family were the cornerstones of Jack's life. He and Virginia have been members of Grace Community Church since they moved to Greensboro almost thirty years ago. He served as an elder and was a dedicated volunteer and board member with Greater Piedmont Adult and Teen Challenge. As a UNC graduate, Jack was a staunch Tarheels fan. Left to cherish Jack's memory are his wife, whom he adored for 55 years, Virginia Pennington Robinson of Greensboro; daughter, Nan Robinson Lineberry of Greensboro and her children, Kyser, Harden, and Claiborne; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his son, John Boyd Robinson Jr. (2003); brother, James "Jimmy" Robinson; and sister, Nell Robinson Herndon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Greater Piedmont Adult and Teen Challenge, 1912 Boulevard St., Greensboro, NC 27407, Search Ministries, 1852 Pembroke Rd., Greensboro, NC 27408 or Grace Community Church, 643 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
