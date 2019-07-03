REIDSVILLE Amy Frances Robinson, 51, passed away at her home on Monday, July 1, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Christy Clore officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Amy was born in Danville, VA to Frances Slade Robinson and the late Wallace Elliott Robinson. She was a graduate of UNC-Greensboro with a degree in recreational therapy and had recently become a licensed massage therapist. She was formerly employed with Virginia Mental Health, was a member of New Creation Community Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, and served on the Board for Mary's House. She is survived by her mother, Frances Slade Robinson; brothers, James Royal Robinson and wife, Amy Pegram Robinson, John Wallace Robinson and wife, Dr. Erica Fields; nieces, Whitney Robinson Chapmon and husband, Ethan, Magnolia and Fiona Robinson; nephew, Spencer Robinson. The family will receive friends at the home. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
