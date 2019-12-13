November 23, 1962 - December 10, 2019 Thomas "Tommy" Earl Robertson, 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, NC surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. Tommy was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Bales Wesleyan Church. He loved his motorcycle, fishing, woodworking, going to the Piedmont Dragway and was a machinist in steel fabrication for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, Autry Lee Robertson and mother, Mary Cribb Robertson, grandparents, one infant brother and one niece. Tommy is survived by his daughter, Ashley Renee Robertson; son, Brandon Allen Robertson (Sarah); grandchildren, Cameron, Chelsey, Tyler, Brennan, and Bella (Goldfish); brother, Dale Robertson; sister, Tammy Singleton (Todd); and nephews, Dale, Douglas and Josh and their families. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Carol Melton and Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Jones for their special friendship through the years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any cancer or kidney foundation of your choice. The family is being assisted by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Greensboro.

Tags

Load entries