November 23, 1962 - December 10, 2019 Thomas "Tommy" Earl Robertson, 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, NC surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. Tommy was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Bales Wesleyan Church. He loved his motorcycle, fishing, woodworking, going to the Piedmont Dragway and was a machinist in steel fabrication for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, Autry Lee Robertson and mother, Mary Cribb Robertson, grandparents, one infant brother and one niece. Tommy is survived by his daughter, Ashley Renee Robertson; son, Brandon Allen Robertson (Sarah); grandchildren, Cameron, Chelsey, Tyler, Brennan, and Bella (Goldfish); brother, Dale Robertson; sister, Tammy Singleton (Todd); and nephews, Dale, Douglas and Josh and their families. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Carol Melton and Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Jones for their special friendship through the years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any cancer or kidney foundation of your choice. The family is being assisted by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Greensboro.
Weather Alert
...FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE TRIAD TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN LIKELY IN PORTIONS OF THE TRIAD BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND DAYBREAK. THIS COULD LEAD TO HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE BEFORE TEMPERATURES RISE ABOVE FREEZING A FEW HOURS LATER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...FORSYTH, GUILFORD AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE, WHILE SHORT LIVED, COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY BEFORE DAYBREAK WHEN THE THREAT OF ICY CONDITIONS WILL BE GREATEST. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT DRIVENC.GOV. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.