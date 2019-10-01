MAY 14, 1947 - SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 GREENSBORO--Mrs. Shirley Stinnette Robertson, 72, went to be with our Lord on September 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Lawndale Baptist Church with Rev. Jon Boling officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Robertson was born on May 11, 1947 in San Francisco, CA, daughter of Winifred Irene Davis Stinnette and the late Macon Laverne Stinnette. She was an active member of Lawndale Baptist Church and Bible Study Fellowship. Shirley was a multi-talented homemaker and a successful co-owner of a mattress and furniture store for 22 years. She was an avid cook, gardener, crafter, animal lover, keeper of the neighborhood and a friend to all. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. Shirley is survived by her mother, Irene Stinnette, husband, Andrew J. Robertson, Jr., children, Rebecca Ann Robertson, Natalie Robertson Conrad and husband, Jeff Conrad and Timothy Brian Robertson and wife, Crystal Robertson; brother, Bob Stinnette and two grandchildren, Payton Chapman and Spencer Conrad. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Home of High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Robertson family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisandddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Chapel
