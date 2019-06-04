HIGH POINT REV. DAVID P. ROBERTSON, 86, WENT TO REST in his heavenly home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. David was born on November 10, 1932 in Forsyth County to Howard and Vallie Robertson. He graduated from John Wesley High School and attended college there. He was married to Jean Frazier in 1951. David was a veteran of the US Army, serving as the communication chief in early warning system in Pittsburgh, PA. During this time, he also instructed the National Guards in Camp Perry, Ohio. He was honorably discharged in 1955 as a staff sergeant. After discharge, he was employed as warehouse foreman and shipping clerk at George C. Brown, Greensboro. David managed and played baseball in the Industrial League, and later in the Tri-county Semi Pro. In 1962, he enrolled in Bible College again and went into the full-time ministry in 1963. In 1966, he was ordained in the Evangelical Methodist Church denomination, and later in the Nazarene and Wesleyan denominations. He served as pastor in various states, including Indiana, Michigan and Virginia. From 1975 until 1989 he did evangelistic and home mission work which took him into at least 14 states. Six of those years, he served as vice moderator of the Wesleyan Tabernacle Association Headquarters in Hagerstown, IN. In 1989, he received a call to Hillsville Wesleyan Church in Virginia, where he served until 1997, when he retired due to health problems. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ernest. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Jean Robertson; children, Janet Randall (David) of High Point, Donna Thompson (Jack) of Greensboro, David W. Robertson (Cindy) of Draper, VA; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four siblings, Richard Robertson, Rev. Elisha Robertson (Carolyn), Lindsay Robertson (Dianne), and Jane Wall. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
