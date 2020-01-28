JULY 16, 1953 - JANUARY 24, 2020 John Edward Robertson, 66, passed away Friday, January 24th at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Malcolm Robertson and mother Ann Martin Robertson. He is survived by his sons, John Hudson Robertson and James Martin Robertson of Summerfield; sisters, Sue Duval Lieb and Juile Robertson Blackburn and husband James Robert Blackburn of Greensboro; nephews, Adam Houston Garret and Connor James Blackburn. During John's illness he was surrounded by the love and care of his family and friends. John loved spending time with his family and especially his sons playing golf. John was born playing the drums and played for 50 years in several bands. A special thank you to his hospice team and nurse Maura Barber for their support during this difficult time. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
