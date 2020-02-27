Edward Leon Robertson, 90, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Beacon Place. He was born December 22, 1929 in Reidsville, the son of Clarence W. and Madie Barber Robertson. He was retired from Cone Mills. Edward was married to Barbara Maness Robertson, who preceded him in death on June 14, 1918. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Randy Robertson and Alan Robertson. He is survived by his three daughters, Robin R. Godsey (John)of Greensboro, Tammy R. Estes (Mike) of Mt. Airy, Laura R. Brown (Jerry) of Siler City; one son, Jeffery L. Robertson of Greensboro; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; half-sister, Barbara M. Hodges and sister-in-law, Eileen Lafreniere (Gene). A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, officiated by Lonnie Carter. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time. Memorials may be made in Edward's memory to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 26495 or to Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd. Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
