JANUARY 3, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 Vilma Pruna Roberts, 90, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. She was born in 1929 in Reading, PA, to the late Felipe and Mercedes Pruna who emigrated from Cuba in 1927. They also lived in Philadelphia, PA and Columbia, TN before residing in Burlington and Greensboro, NC in 1947. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Community in Christ Presbyterian (CIC) in Greensboro with the Reverend Marcia Cham officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. She, along with her late husband Charlie's ashes, will be entombed at a private family service in the Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. All friends are invited to gather at Well-Spring Event Center following the church service. Vilma and her beloved husband Charlie, who preceded her in death in 2002, were married in 1973 and built their lovely home at Forest Oaks in 1979. Life was filled of love, laughter and many precious memories with family and friends, and little dog Casper. Their love for each other was an inspiration to all. As a way to honor her late husband Charlie, Vilma set up the first endowed golf scholarship at Pfeiffer University. Vilma loved life times at the beach, entertaining, learning to play golf, singing in the CIC choir, music, and dancing. Vilma never met a stranger. Vilma retired from Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent after 37.5 years, as an assistant buyer. In 1965 she was voted upon and honored by her fellow Western Electric employees as their WENOCA (Western Electric North Carolina) Queen to represent them and the company for one year in various company and local activities. She was very humbled by this vote of confidence by her peers. After retirement, Vilma enjoyed working part-time at the High Point Furniture Market as a Spanish interpreter. In 1986, she started her own ladies gift and jewelry boutique. In 2017, Vilma moved to Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro. Vilma is survived by her brother, Philip Pruna of Ft. Myers, FL; her nephews, Philip Michael of Geneva, NY; cousin, Josephine Hardison; goddaughter, Caroline Sexton, Evansville, IN; Charlie's family members and many cousins. There were also very special friends, among whom are Shay and Danny Thompson, Marty and Jack Fields, Judy and Don Helms, Rebecca Sanderson, Peg Sorge, Bobbie Gaddy, and a host of dear friends, her CIC family, and "WOW" friends. Gratitude is extended to Dr. M. Perini, Dr. Clark-Pearson, Dr. L. Livesay, and Dr. N. Gorsuch, Cone Hospital oncologists, Dr. S. Miller and staff, and the staff of Well-Spring Rehab, Sandra, Susan, Autumn, and Doris, for their care and compassion. Long-overdue thanks go to many "guardian angels" whose support and deeds sustained Vilma through her 8 difficult years of cancer. Vilma has requested donations be made to the following: Cancer Center of Greensboro, Community in Christ Presbyterian, Hospice of Greensboro, charities to help the homeless and/or poor of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.