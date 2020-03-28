MARCH 10, 1920 - MARCH 26, 2020 Martha Mozelle Morton Roberts, 100, peacefully in her sleep, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Florence Presbyterian Community in Florence, South Carolina. The family will hold a private funeral service on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison with Reverend Randy Roberts officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Getty Carter Morton and a native of Walnut Cove, North Carolina before spending the last five and a half years at the Florence Presbyterian Home. Surviving her are two daughters, Delphine Tuttle of Madison, North Carolina and Jeanette (Ronnie) Finn of Bonita Springs, Florida. Her husband, Taylor Lee Roberts, with whom she celebrated over 54 years of marriage, preceded her in death. A daughter, Treva Roberts Smith, a son, Donald "Sonny" Lee Roberts, and an infant son also preceded her passing. She loved her family so much and was blessed with six grandchildren, Theresa (Mike) McCollum, Wendy (Steve) Gibson, the late Gina McBride, Tammy (Alan) Carter, Sheila Roberts and the late E. Glen (Crystal) Smith. Her blessings continued with 9 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren and another one soon to be born. Her nieces and nephews will always remember her as Aunt Mo. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madison, North Carolina. She had a great love for children and served the Lord teaching two-year olds for as long as she was able and "more years than she could remember." She spent many years farming and as a homemaker looking after her children and grandchildren. She returned to work later and retired from Macfield Texturing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4543 NC 772, Madison, NC 27025. Mrs. Roberts will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
