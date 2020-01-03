DECEMBER 11, 1931 - JANUARY 2, 2020 Oak Ridge Mr. James Carroll "JC" Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 11, 1931 in Galax, VA to James A. and Eva Bowers Roberts. He had a 50-year plus career in auto sales which he turned into a hobby after his retirement. In addition to his parents, JC was preceded in death by one brother, R.A. Roberts, and three sisters, Georgie Lundy, Mary Moser, and Gladys Bowers. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bernice Roberts; his daughter, Sharon Abell (David); his son, Tim Roberts; four grandchildren, Nathan Abell (Karyn) of Raleigh, Matthew Abell of Kernersville, BreAna Ayers (Tommy), and Bailey Roberts, both of Wilmington; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, James, Wyatt, and Nicholas; one brother, Larry Roberts; and one sister, Lucille Lawrence. To honor JC's request, there will be no public viewing and there will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, JC would want you to take your family to dinner in his honor. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Roberts, James Carroll "JC"
