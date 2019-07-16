AFTER AN EXTENDED illness of nearly two years, Donald Ray 'Goose' Roberts, 85, of Reidsville went to Heaven's pearly gates to meet the Lord on Monday, July 15. After a doctor gave him two days to live in January of this year, the Roberts 'stubborn' gene kicked in, and Goose decided no doctor was going to tell him when to expire. The last six months of his life were spent entertaining family, friends and staff at Twin Lakes Community in Burlington. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday July 18, 2019 at Thompsonville Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Donald was born on Groundhog's Day in 1934 to August and Cora Shelton Roberts in the community of Ellisboro in Rockingham County. He grew up rather poor in a house where a winter night snow might leave a trace of snow flakes on his quilt by morning. But he worked hard on the family farm, then left to work at the Sears Roebuck Co. in Greensboro from which he retired after 34 years. After retirement he stayed busy working for Black Cadillac in Greensboro and as a night security officer for a Greensboro car company. Donald married Ellen Strickland and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary. He and Ellen worked very hard to ensure that their daughter and son had a good upbringing and taught them how to be independent adults. Throughout his life, Donald found enjoyment in fishing at ponds and the ocean, watching Nascar races, listening to country music, mowing the lawn and driving, buying and selling more vehicles than anyone can remember. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him enormous joy. Donald was a member of Thompsonville Baptist Church where he gave his life to Christ and was baptized more than 40 years ago. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by three sisters, Michael Lupton, Betty Roberts and Augusta Roberts along with one brother, Paul Graham (Bud) Roberts. He is survived by his wife Ellen Roberts of the home, daughter Mitzi Hyatt and her husband Ken of Level Cross, and son Donnie Roberts of Lexington; sisters Mary Sue Gerringer and her husband Buddy of Greensboro, Linda Combs and her husband Tommy of Clinton, Patricia Myers and her husband Buddy Joe of Madison, Debbie Clodfelter and her husband Mark of Trinity, and Sandy Robertson and her husband Tommy of Madison; brothers Bobby Roberts and his wife Doris of Stokesdale, Butch Roberts and his wife Darnell of Stokesdale, and David Roberts and his wife Connie of Madison. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Linzi Mitchell, Damon Roberts, Kacie Walters, Jordan Roberts, Kourtney Hyatt and Karley Hyatt; and five great-grandchildren: Ella and Eli Mitchell, and Victory, Glory and Hyatt Walters. Memorials may be sent to: Thompsonville Baptist Church (Mission Fund) 2033 NC Hwy 87 Reidsville, NC 27320 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN. The family will see friends 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the residence. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.
