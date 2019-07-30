SEPTEMBER 2, 1977 - JULY 28, 2019 Carrie Elizabeth Carter Roberts, 41, of Old Oak Ridge Road in Greensboro, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stoneville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of Roger and Shirley Gibson. The family will also gather at Roger's and Shirley's home immediately following the graveside. Carrie was born September 2, 1977 in Eden, NC. She was of the Baptist faith. Carrie was previously employed by Sara Lee. She enjoyed cooking, reading, coloring, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Jeff Wayne Roberts, of the home; daughter, JahDem and fiancée, Carla, of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Tristan and Torrie; father, Randolph Carter of Stoneville; sisters, Tammy Gordy and husband, Jeff, of King and Angie Barton and husband, Bud, of Martinsberg, WV; aunt, Linda Shropshire and life partner, Art, of Greensboro; uncles, Roger Gibson and wife, Shirley, of Eden, Joe Shropshire of Stoneville, and Sonny Gibson of Danville, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special dog, "Rambo." Carrie was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Gibson Carter. Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave., #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204 or to Piedmont Triad Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 216 W. Market Street Suite B Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
