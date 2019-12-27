MARCH 5, 1922 - DECEMBER 26, 2019 Jacob Wilse "J.W." Roberson, 97, of Julian, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Abbotts Creek in Lexington, NC. He was a lifetime member of Coble's Lutheran Church and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, and the Randolph County Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Coble's Lutheran Church with Rev. Chris Johnson officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at the church. He was the son of the late Edward D. and Grace Coble Roberson and was also preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Roberson. Surviving is his wife of 74 years, Myrtle Shepard Roberson; sons, Edward A. Roberson and his wife, Mardene, Charles Alan Roberson, Ronald L. Roberson and his wife, Patti; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Roberson family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue
Roberson, Jacob Wilse "J.W."
