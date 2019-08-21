APRIL 24, 1964 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Noted independent sound engineer John "JR" Robbins passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a long illness. He was 55 years old. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at The Flying Pig, 208 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC. Born April 24, 1964, Robbins was interested in audio from an early age. As a teenager, he began his career working for Audio Unlimited and then Roadworx in Greensboro, NC. From there, he moved on as a systems engineer for Clair Bros, touring with the Billy Joel Tour. Robbins later earned the role of mix engineer for acts in a wide range of musical styles, including notables such as New Edition, Metallica, Van Halen, John Mellencamp, Steely Dan, Seal, Boston and many others. John was loved throughout the industry and had many friends. He is survived by his ex-wife Leslie Robbins and their son Beck Robbins, along with former partner Wendi Chitwood and their son Scout Robbins. Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com. Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service 908 Albemarle Road
