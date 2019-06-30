EDEN William (Bill) Roach, 75, of North Myrtle Beach, formerly of Georgetown, Delaware passed away on June 26, 2019 at Grand Strand North Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, NC. Bill was born in Reykjavik, Iceland to the late William Gerald and Hildur Ketilsdottir Roach. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann. Bill was an avid UNC Tarheel fan. He loved NASCAR, the Steelers, motor-cross, and Fox News. He enjoyed a good joke, a cold beer, golf (especially on his beloved Rehoboth Beach Country Club course), a day on the beach, cruising in his "Heels" golf cart, and gathering with friends and family. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He retired February 1, 2019 from Mohawk Industries (Karastan) after 55 years of devoted service to the company he loved. His tenure with Karastan took him to many places, and he treasured the life-long friendships he made along the way. Bill was a kind, gentle, generous soul who remained loyal and true to family and friends. We draw comfort in knowing he was a light that shone brightly in our lives. Bill is survived by his wife, Penney; sons John (Brenda), Lenny, and Steve; grandchildren Tabitha and Chris; and sister, Judy (Don) Marshall. I believe the hardest part of healing after you've lost someone you've loved is to recover the "you" that went away with them. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Bill's memory to the Leaksville Volunteer Fire Department c/o Chuck Yarbrough, 146 Beddingfield Road, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
