SEPTEMBER 11, 1938 - JANUARY 18, 2020 Raymond Ralph "Ham" Roach, 81 Of Eden, passed away, on January 18, 2020, after a brief illness at UNC Rockingham. A Service to Celebrate the life of Ham Roach will take place at 3:00 PM, January 21, 2020 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Wayne Sexton, Jr. officiating. Born September 11, 1938 in Draper, NC, the youngest of six children born to the late Mr. James W. and Mary Roach. He was a part of the State Championship Basketball team at Tri-City High School in 1957. His love for basketball continued for his entire life, but his true passion was golf. He spent many happy days at Lynrock Golf Club. He retired from E.I. DuPont, Inc with 30 years of service. He was a charter/founding member of Brighter Days Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Carl, Thurman, Melvin Roach; his sisters Doris Gregory and Anne "Libby" Keaver; and his Blue Grass buddy and brother in Christ Joe Harris. He is survived by wife, Brenda H. Roach, of the home, his sons David (Dale), Jamey (Shelby), of Eden, and Matthew (Helen) of Denver Colorado, his step-daughter Sheryl (Dale) Gusler of Eden, his step-son Wayne Knight of Reidsville, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his life-long friend Jerry Weadon. The family would like to thank Valerie, Carolyn, and Kita on the 2nd floor at UNC Rockingham for their kindness and love shown and the nurses on the West Hall at UNC Rehabilitation Facility. The family will receive one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Brighter Days Ministry c/o the treasurer 7555 US 158 Reidsville, NC 27330. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
Roach, Raymond "Ham"
