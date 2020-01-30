Mildred Yost Rives, age 98, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Friends Home West. The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:00 p.m. at Friends Home West. Interment will be private. Mildred Rives was born September 28, 1921 to the late Elmer and Bessie Yost. She was a graduate of Greensboro Sr. High (now Grimsley) and enjoyed two years at Greensboro College. In 1940 she married Robert Glascock Rives. Mrs. Rives was a life-long member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was also the former president of the Greensboro Junior Women's Club, a member of O'Henry Women's Club, Greensboro Lecture League and several bridge clubs. Mildred Rives is the proud mother of Martha Nell and Bobby Rives, wife Susan, grandmother of Brien Deuterman, husband Bill, and Travis Moser, wife Kendall, and great-grandmother of Rives Deuterman, Spencer Deuterman, Addie Moser and Lucy Moser. She is also survived by her very attentive brother, Eddie Yost, wife Leigh, several nieces, nephews, and special friend, Dot Jackson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Yost Little and her husband, Ford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church at 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro NC, 27403, ARC of Greensboro at 14 Oak Branch Dr., Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27407, or Special Olympics at 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 200363604. The family would like to thank the friends and staff at Friends Home West for their displays of love and attention. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Rives, Mildred Yost
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Friends Home West Auditorium
6100 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
3:00PM
Friends Home West Auditorium
6100 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
