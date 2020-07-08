MARCH 20, 1950 - JUNE 30, 2020 Elizabeth spent her early years in Cambridge, MA. Subsequently she lived in Scarsdale, NY, Richmond, IN, Albuquerque, NM and Austin, TX before settling in Greensboro where she met her husband of 30 years, Charles Cameron. Over those years she had been employed as a teacher of deaf-blind children and teacher of severely and profoundly handicapped children. After receiving her OT degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, she worked for the Guilford County Schools as an occupational therapist. The accomplishment she was most proud of was becoming certified as a Healing Touch practitioner. She is survived by her husband, Charles Cameron, Greensboro, NC; siblings, David Riggs, Falls Church, VA, Gordon Riggs, Portland, OR and Nancy Angell, Poughkeepsie, NY; six nieces and nephews and 8 great-nieces and nephews. New Garden Friends Meeting will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18th via Zoom. Friends that wish to participate should email a request to office@ngfm.org to receive the link to access the Zoom meeting.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.