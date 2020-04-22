GREENSBORO Deirdre Riggins, 58, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. A pubic viewing will be held on Thursday, April 23 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Deirdre Riggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries