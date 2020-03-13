APRIL 28, 1959 - MARCH 10, 2020 James "Jim" Rigg, 60, died March 9th to complications due to pneumonia at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center. He was a good man who was deeply beloved by his friends and family. He is survived by: his children: Jimmy Rigg and Sarah Perry and her three children; his father: Ron Rigg; his siblings: Ron Jr., David, Scott, Beth, Terry, and Elizabeth Rigg; his loving fiancee of 16 years, Sherry Norman and her children, whom he loved like his own: Brantley, Wesley, and Cassidy Norman and Toni McElveen; as well as five grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and the family will celebrate his life at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Lung Association through James Rigg's personal page. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
