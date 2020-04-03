JANUARY 13, 1941 - MARCH 17, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Lee Rierson, age 79, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. He was born January 13th, 1941 in Guilford County, NC to the late Charles Odell and Anna Cummins Rierson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Anna Anderson and Dolores DeSimone. Charlie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a graduate of Bessemer High School, owner and operator of Charlie Rierson Welding Service for over 45 years, and a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, June Butler Rierson of the home; three daughters: Kelly R. Silver and husband Jeff of Greensboro, Kara R. Madren and husband Phil of Browns Summit, Karla Rierson of Greensboro; three grandchildren: McKenna, Owen, and Benjamin Silver, all of Greensboro; a sister, Margaret Wood of Winston-Salem; several nieces, nephews and close friends also survive. Due to circumstances out of our control with COVID-19 bans, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Rierson family. If you wish, online condolences may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com. Eric Thomas Funeral Service LIcensee, LLC PO Box 114 Sparta, NC 28675
