SEPTEMBER 11, 1917 - AUGUST 4, 2019 GREENSBORO - Arthur W. Rieck, 101, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019. Arthur was born on September 11, 1917, in Detroit, MI, to Arthur O. Rieck and Lillian Grambo Rieck. A memorial service will be held at Friends Homes West on Saturday, August 17, at 2:00 p.m. The inurnment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at Friends Homes West for their care for Arthur. Arthur graduated from Denby High School (Detroit, MI) in 1935; he graduated from Walsh Institute (Troy, MI) in 1941. He passed the Michigan State Board exam and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant in Michigan from 1946 until his retirement in 1989. Arthur was active in many professional organizations in Michigan and North Carolina. He was a thirty-second degree Mason and was a member of Kiwanis International for more than 65 years. He was the 2019 Kiwanian of the Year for the Edward R. Murrow Golden K Kiwanis Club of Greensboro. In 1939, Arthur married Florence Roemer; they were married for fifty-five years and had one daughter, Janet. Florence and Arthur were active in the Lutheran Church at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (Detroit), First English Lutheran Church (Grosse Pointe, MI), and First Lutheran Church (Greensboro). Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, in 1995 and by his son-in-law, Charles Mortimore, in 2016. Arthur is survived by his daughter, Janet Rieck Mortimore of Greensboro. He had three grandchildren: Jill Mortimore Petery and husband Andrew of Greensboro, David Mortimore of Charlotte, and Jeff Mortimore and wife Amanda of Statesboro, GA. He had three great grandchildren: Jacob Petery and Thom and Dorothy Mortimore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27410; the Residents Fund at Friends Homes West, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC, 27410; or Edward R. Murrow Golden K Kiwanis Foundation, 3202 Round Hill Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27408. Online condolences and tributes may be directed to www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
