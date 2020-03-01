JULY 31, 1929 - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 Mrs. Ethel Elizabeth Simmons Riddle, age 90, of Mt. Airy passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. Mrs. Riddle was born in Surry County on July 31, 1929, to Edgar and Della Moorefield Simmons. Mrs. Riddle was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, the amazing wife that truly took care of everything. She was a wonderful seamstress, making her daughters clothing as they grew up; and she crocheted and made lap throws for shut-ins with the Ruritans, in which she was a member for several years. Mrs. Riddle enjoyed reading and was well-known for canning the many cans of green beans and other vegetables from the garden. Spending time with her grandchildren was always one of her greatest joys. She attended Tom's Creek Primitive Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Surviving are daughters and a son-in-law, Anna R. Rose; Denise R. Cox and husband, Pasquale Di Bari; a son, Raymond Riddle, Jr.; grandchildren, Martin Cox and wife Samantha, Travis Cox and fiancée, Kelly Garris, Brian Rose and fiancée, Kai Moore and Adam Rose and wife Amy; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Lester Simmons; brother-in-law, Charles Melvin Riddle and wife, Merle, several special nieces, nephews and friends including the wonderful staff of Camden Health and Rehab.. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Riddle was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Riddle, Sr., sons-in-law, Richard Rose and Charlie F. Cox, and brothers, Richard and Quincy Simmons. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Jimmy Joyce. Entombment will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
