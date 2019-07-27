APRIL 18, 1932 - JULY 24, 2019 Jewell Richey, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center in Greensboro. She was born on April 18, 1932 in Troy, NC to the late Fred and Bertie Smith, the oldest of four children. She grew up in Montgomery County where she was an avid basketball player and graduated valedictorian of her class at Troy High School. After high school, she attended Southern Pilgrim Bible College, where she met and married the love of her life of 65 years, Henry Parkes Richey. Jewell was retired from Jessup Plumbing Company where she had 34 years of service as a corporate secretary. She was a longtime member of the Wesleyan Church, attending Emmanuel Wesleyan in recent years, where she enjoyed serving as the organist and singing in the choir. She loved cooking and was an expert seamstress. One of her great joys was doing puzzles with her family. She was filled with faith in Jesus, was a woman of prayer and a true example of perseverance. She enjoyed serving others by preparing one of her signature country meals and through music ministry with her husband, Parkes. She is survived by her husband, Henry Parkes Richey of the home; her sons, Steve Richey (Patricia) of Greensboro, NC and Dale Richey (Debora) of Lenoir, NC; four grandchildren, Jennifer Richey Weekley (David) of Fredericksburg, VA, Amanda Richey Williams (James) of Suwanee, GA, Zachary Richey and Daniel Richey of Greensboro, NC; and her precious seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Delores Kelly, of Candor, NC, Deweerd Smith (Marguerite) of Caseville, Michigan, and Rebecca Surrett (David) of Greensboro, NC. The family would like to thank the management and staff of WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center for the love and care they gave Jewell in her final days. Thanks also go out to the staff at Brookdale Lawndale Park for her loving care during her previous two-year stay there. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 3233 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A committal service will immediately follow at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 3233 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.