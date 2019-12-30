JANUARY 5, 1965 - DECEMBER 24, 2019 MADISON Wesley Raymond "Ray" Richardson, 54, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at his home. Ray was born on January 5, 1965 in Guilford County, NC to the late Wesley Parrish and Betty Lucille Hicks. He loved his motorcycle, Rat Rod, being out in the woods, and watching western movies. Mr. Richardson served his country proudly in the United States Army. Ray is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his girlfriend, Debbie W. Greene, and 2 brothers, Joseph and Roger Lee Richardson. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Burial will follow at First Christian Church of Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Burroughs Funeral Home, PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, of Walnut Cove is proud to be serving the Richardson family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Richardson, Wesley Raymond "Ray"
