MAY 3, 1936 - JULY 27, 2019 Shirley Smith Richardson, age 83, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Shirley Richardson was born in Guilford County on May 3, 1936 to the late David and Otha Smith. She worked for Telephone Answering Service and was raised in the Baptist faith. Most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Permar, sister Bobbie Barham, and grandchildren James Livengood and Carrie Smith and husband Josh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Richardson, daughter Sharon Ruth Livengood, three brothers, and two sisters. Memorials may be made to Wilson's Disease Association at 1732 First Avenue #20043. New York, NY. 10128. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick 1118 N. Elm St.
