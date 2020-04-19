Mrs. Juanita Brandon Richardson, 81, of Greensboro, NC passed away April 12, 2020. Mrs. Richardson attended school in Guilford County. She retired from Southern Webbing Mill after 35 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, family visits, cooking, and watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke while eating popcorn. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Albert, and Mary Pointer Brandon; brothers, Albert Jr., Wayne, and Tony Brandon, sisters, Emma Brandon and Pearl Graves; husband, Roger Richardson; sons, Tommy and recently deceased Barry Richardson, daughter-in-law, Alma Milton Richardson. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her daughter, Patty Smith (Charlie) of McLeansville; sons, Bobby Richardson of Reidsville; Apostle Jeff (Rose) Richardson and David Richardson both of Greensboro, brothers, Odell, Woody, and Brady Brandon; sisters, Virginia Richardson, Ophelia Powell, Doris Milton; aunt Louise Sparks; uncle, Lark Pointer; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren ,and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Public viewing will be held Sunday and Monday at Woodard Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Paul Milton officiating.
